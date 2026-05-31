Jaylin Williams News: Double-doubles in Game 7 loss
Williams totaled 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds and four assists over 26 minutes during Saturday's 111-103 loss to San Antonio in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.
Williams served an expanded role during the Western Conference Finals, due in part to the absence of Jalen Williams (hamstring) and to fill in for a struggling Chet Holmgren. Williams recorded his first double-double of the postseason in Saturday's loss and was the only Thunder player to finish the game with a positive point differential (plus-10). He finished the Western Conference Finals having averaged 6.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 threes over 19.1 minutes per game. Williams should operate as the Thunder's backup center behind Isaiah Hartenstein for the 2026-27 season.
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