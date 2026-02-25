Jaylin Williams News: Double-doubles in loss
Williams closed with 30 points (9-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 loss to Detroit.
This was Williams' third double-double of the season, and the seventh of his career, and he did a nice job asserting himself in the post. Williams finished with a career high in points, but he'll likely return to a reserve role Friday against the Nuggets with Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) and Chet Holmgren (back) expected back from their rest days.
