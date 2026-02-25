Jaylin Williams headshot

Jaylin Williams News: Double-doubles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Williams closed with 30 points (9-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 loss to Detroit.

This was Williams' third double-double of the season, and the seventh of his career, and he did a nice job asserting himself in the post. Williams finished with a career high in points, but he'll likely return to a reserve role Friday against the Nuggets with Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) and Chet Holmgren (back) expected back from their rest days.

Jaylin Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylin Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylin Williams See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
22 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 9
Author Image
Dan Bruno
47 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
Author Image
Joe Mayo
49 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
51 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
Author Image
Joe Mayo
56 days ago