Jaylin Williams News: Double-doubles off bench

Williams closed Friday's 131-113 win over the Bulls with 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and two steals in 19 minutes.

Williams was one of the players who benefited directly from the absence of Chet Holmgren (hip), and he responded by posting a double-double -- his first since March 9 -- and leaving his mark on the defensive end. This was the third time in which he recorded at least four steals-plus-blocks, and his contributions from the second unit have been massive for the Thunder, making him a valuable streaming option in most formats due to his ability to impact both ends of the court. Williams is in the midst of a career-best season and is averaging 7.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, but those numbers increase considerably if analyzing what he's done after the All-Star break. In 18 games in that span, he's averaging 10.3 points and 6.9 boards per game while shooting 50 percent from three-point range.