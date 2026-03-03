Jaylin Williams headshot

Jaylin Williams News: Double-doubles off bench in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Williams supplied 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 116-108 win over the Bulls.

With Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) sidelined for the front end of this back-to-back set, Williams saw a significant uptick in minutes off the bench. The 23-year-old big man made the most of his increased playing time, grabbing a game- and season-high 16 rebounds en route to his fourth double-double of the campaign. He also tied his season high in assists, dishing out a team-high six dimes.

Jaylin Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
