Jaylin Williams News: Double-doubles off bench in win
Williams supplied 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 116-108 win over the Bulls.
With Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) sidelined for the front end of this back-to-back set, Williams saw a significant uptick in minutes off the bench. The 23-year-old big man made the most of his increased playing time, grabbing a game- and season-high 16 rebounds en route to his fourth double-double of the campaign. He also tied his season high in assists, dishing out a team-high six dimes.
