Jaylin Williams News: Drills four triples in return

Williams (ankle) recorded 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 125-112 win over the Suns.

Williams had missed three consecutive games due to a left ankle sprain before the Thunder cleared him to play ahead of Tuesday's game against the Lakers, but he didn't see the floor in the team's 136-120 win. Instead, the Thunder were seemingly saving Williams for the second leg of their back-to-back set, when more minutes were available to him with the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (shin), Isaiah Hartenstein (Achilles), Luguentz Dort (knee) and Cason Wallace (shoulder) all sitting out for maintenance purposes. With the Thunder having clinched the league's top record, expect head coach Mark Daigneault to hold out multiple key rotation players or limit their minutes in the final two games of the regular season, which will likely open up plenty of playing time for Williams. The second-year big man has showcased a diverse, fantasy-friendly skill set with per-36-minute averages of 12.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 2.8 three-pointers, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals per game on the season.