Jaylin Williams News: Ejected Saturday

Williams was ejected from Saturday's game against Washington, per Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic.

After a scuffle near the end of the second quarter, Williams, along with Ajay Mitchell, Cason Wallace and Justin Champagnie were ejected from the contest. The 23-year-old went scoreless (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-0) with four rebounds and one block in nine minutes of work. The Thunder will be in action again on Monday in Philadelphia, although it's unknown if Williams will be available for that one. If not, Kenrich Williams would be the favorite to take his place in the rotation.