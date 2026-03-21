Jaylin Williams News: Ejected Saturday
Williams was ejected from Saturday's game against Washington, per Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic.
After a scuffle near the end of the second quarter, Williams, along with Ajay Mitchell, Cason Wallace and Justin Champagnie were ejected from the contest. The 23-year-old went scoreless (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-0) with four rebounds and one block in nine minutes of work. The Thunder will be in action again on Monday in Philadelphia, although it's unknown if Williams will be available for that one. If not, Kenrich Williams would be the favorite to take his place in the rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylin Williams See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 912 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 318 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 346 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 971 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 773 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylin Williams See More