Jaylin Williams News: Fills box score off bench

Williams produced six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 13 rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 21 minutes during Saturday's 144-110 win over the Kings.

Williams filled the box score in Saturday's rout, turning in a season-high 13 rebounds and eight assists off Oklahoma City's bench. Although it was a strong effort by the 22-year-old, his fantasy upside should remain capped while Isaiah Hartenstein is healthy for the Thunder. That said, Williams is worthy of streaming consideration in deep leagues for managers in need of help at center.