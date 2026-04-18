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Jaylin Williams News: Good to go for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Williams (Achilles) will be available for Sunday's Game 1 against the Suns.

Williams missed the regular-season finale due to right Achilles tendinitis, marking his second straight absence. He's completely off the injury report ahead of the postseason, however.

Jaylin Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
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