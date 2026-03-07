Jaylin Williams headshot

Jaylin Williams News: Grabs 14 boards in spot start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 9:48pm

Williams chipped in nine points (3-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 14 rebounds and four assists over 33 minutes during Saturday's 104-97 win over the Warriors.

Williams moved back into the starting lineup due to Chet Holmgren (illness) and Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) being sidelined. Although his role continues to chop and change, Williams has been serviceable over the past two weeks, putting up top-100 value during that time. In his last eight appearances, he has averaged 11.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.3 three-pointers in 22.5 minutes per game.

Jaylin Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylin Williams See More
