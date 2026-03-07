Jaylin Williams News: Grabs 14 boards in spot start
Williams chipped in nine points (3-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 14 rebounds and four assists over 33 minutes during Saturday's 104-97 win over the Warriors.
Williams moved back into the starting lineup due to Chet Holmgren (illness) and Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) being sidelined. Although his role continues to chop and change, Williams has been serviceable over the past two weeks, putting up top-100 value during that time. In his last eight appearances, he has averaged 11.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.3 three-pointers in 22.5 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylin Williams See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 34 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 332 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 957 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 759 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 561 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylin Williams See More