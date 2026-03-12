Jaylin Williams headshot

Jaylin Williams News: Headed to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Williams will come off the bench for Thursday's game against the Celtics, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Chet Holmgren (illness) is back after a two-game layoff, so Williams will retreat to the second unit. As a reserve this season, Williams owns averages of 6.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 triples per contest.

Jaylin Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
