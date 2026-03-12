Jaylin Williams News: Headed to bench
Williams will come off the bench for Thursday's game against the Celtics, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Chet Holmgren (illness) is back after a two-game layoff, so Williams will retreat to the second unit. As a reserve this season, Williams owns averages of 6.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 triples per contest.
