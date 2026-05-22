Jaylin Williams News: Lands five triples Friday
Williams had 18 points (5-7 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals across 22 minutes during Friday's 123-108 victory over the Spurs in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.
Williams had easily his best game of the postseason, scoring 18 points including five triples. While the starters struggled for Oklahoma City, the bench caught fire, combining for 68 total points. While this was an encouraging performance for Williams, he had gone scoreless in two of his previous three outings. The Thunder now lead the series 2-1, with game 4 scheduled for Sunday in San Antonio.
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