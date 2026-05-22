Jaylin Williams headshot

Jaylin Williams News: Lands five triples Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Williams had 18 points (5-7 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals across 22 minutes during Friday's 123-108 victory over the Spurs in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Williams had easily his best game of the postseason, scoring 18 points including five triples. While the starters struggled for Oklahoma City, the bench caught fire, combining for 68 total points. While this was an encouraging performance for Williams, he had gone scoreless in two of his previous three outings. The Thunder now lead the series 2-1, with game 4 scheduled for Sunday in San Antonio.

Jaylin Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylin Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylin Williams See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 22
Author Image
Dan Bruno
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 10
Author Image
Dan Bruno
14 days ago
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
NBA
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
54 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
75 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
81 days ago