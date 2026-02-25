Jaylin Williams headshot

Jaylin Williams News: Limited workload in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Williams racked up two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds and three assists across 16 minutes during Tuesday's 116-107 victory over the Raptors.

Williams didn't get much opportunity to play in this one, but that's likely to change Wednesday against Detroit -- Chet Holmgren (back) is doubtful and Isaiah Hartenstein is resting, leaving Williams as the next man up in the rotation.

Jaylin Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylin Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylin Williams See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
22 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 9
Author Image
Dan Bruno
47 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
Author Image
Joe Mayo
49 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
51 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
Author Image
Joe Mayo
56 days ago