Jaylin Williams News: Limited workload in win

Williams racked up two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds and three assists across 16 minutes during Tuesday's 116-107 victory over the Raptors.

Williams didn't get much opportunity to play in this one, but that's likely to change Wednesday against Detroit -- Chet Holmgren (back) is doubtful and Isaiah Hartenstein is resting, leaving Williams as the next man up in the rotation.