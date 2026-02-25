Jaylin Williams News: Limited workload in win
Williams racked up two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds and three assists across 16 minutes during Tuesday's 116-107 victory over the Raptors.
Williams didn't get much opportunity to play in this one, but that's likely to change Wednesday against Detroit -- Chet Holmgren (back) is doubtful and Isaiah Hartenstein is resting, leaving Williams as the next man up in the rotation.
