Jaylin Williams

Jaylin Williams News: Logs 18 minutes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 9:45am

Williams recorded six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one block in 18 minutes in Monday's 131-128 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.

Williams didn't see any playing time in the Thunder's previous two outings before knocking down two three-pointers Monday. The 22-year-old saw extended action with Chet Holmgren (rest) not playing and Isaiah Hartenstein (face) exiting early. In the month of February, Williams is averaging 4.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 18.3 minutes in nine games played. He could see an increased role, should Hartenstein miss time with injury.

