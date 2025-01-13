Fantasy Basketball
Jaylin Williams headshot

Jaylin Williams News: Nearly double-doubles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

Williams closed Sunday's 136-95 victory over the Wizards with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 24 minutes.

The Thunder ran away with this game in a hurry, allowing Williams to feast in garbage time. Therefore, fantasy managers shouldn't put too much stock into this outlier. For the season, Williams holds averages of 4.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in 13.3 minutes across 11 appearances.

Jaylin Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
