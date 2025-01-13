Jaylin Williams News: Nearly double-doubles

Williams closed Sunday's 136-95 victory over the Wizards with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 24 minutes.

The Thunder ran away with this game in a hurry, allowing Williams to feast in garbage time. Therefore, fantasy managers shouldn't put too much stock into this outlier. For the season, Williams holds averages of 4.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in 13.3 minutes across 11 appearances.