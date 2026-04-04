Jaylin Williams News: Posts six triples off bench in win

Williams notched 20 points (6-9 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in Friday's 107-95 G League win over the Rip City Remix.

Williams made a big impact despite being used as a second-unit asset in the conference semifinal. He converted two-thirds of his attempts from beyond the arc, tying his season-high mark of six three-pointers. Williams will push for more opportunities in the final rounds but could continue to be part of a rotation with Gabe Levin and Patrick Baldwin.