Jaylin Williams News: Posts six triples off bench in win
Williams notched 20 points (6-9 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in Friday's 107-95 G League win over the Rip City Remix.
Williams made a big impact despite being used as a second-unit asset in the conference semifinal. He converted two-thirds of his attempts from beyond the arc, tying his season-high mark of six three-pointers. Williams will push for more opportunities in the final rounds but could continue to be part of a rotation with Gabe Levin and Patrick Baldwin.
Jaylin Williams
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylin Williams See More
-
General NBA Article
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?7 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 928 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 334 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 362 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylin Williams See More