Jaylin Williams News: Provides scoring punch

Williams totaled 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and three rebounds across 25 minutes of Friday's 117-112 G League loss to Windy City.

Williams finished with the second most points for the Gold despite coming off the bench. He was hyper-efficient, connecting on 75 percent of his field goal attempts and drilling three three-pointers. Williams went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft.