Jaylin Williams News: Provides spark off bench

Wiliams recorded 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 108-93 loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.

Williams is averaging 11.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 22.8 minutes across his nine appearances this season. The 24-year-old forward is also shooting 59.2 percent from the field and 48.1 percent from three.