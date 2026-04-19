Jaylin Williams News: Quickly returns Sunday
Williams (ankle) returned to the bench during the second quarter of Game 1 against Phoenix on Sunday, Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic reports.
Williams was checked on by medical staff in the locker room after sustaining a right ankle injury. He has been cleared to return and will continue to serve as a key piece off the Thunder's bench.
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