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Jaylin Williams News: Quickly returns Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 1:54pm

Williams (ankle) returned to the bench during the second quarter of Game 1 against Phoenix on Sunday, Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic reports.

Williams was checked on by medical staff in the locker room after sustaining a right ankle injury. He has been cleared to return and will continue to serve as a key piece off the Thunder's bench.

Jaylin Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
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