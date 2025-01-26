Jaylin Williams News: Retreating to bench Sunday

Williams is not in the Thunder's starting lineup against the Trail Blazers on Sunday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Williams has started in the Thunder's last five games due to the absence of Isaiah Hartenstein, and over that span the former has averaged 9.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists over 23.6 minutes per contest. However, with Hartenstein returning from his injury Sunday, Williams will revert to a reserve role.