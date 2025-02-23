Jaylin Williams News: Returns to action Saturday
Williams (head) posted two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 19 minutes during Saturday's 119-99 G League loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.
Making his first appearance since Jan. 28, Williams played a limited role off the bench but was active on the glass. He's yet to make a start across 28 G League appearances this season.
Jaylin Williams
Free Agent
