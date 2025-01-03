Jaylin Williams News: Season-high seven boards in win

Williams totaled two points (1-7 FG, 0-6 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes during Thursday's 116-98 win over the Clippers.

Williams posted a season-high seven rebounds, though he delivered a night to forget from the field. The big man has appeared in six outings since missing the early part of the season due to a right hamstring strain, during which he has averaged 4.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 13.3 minutes per contest.