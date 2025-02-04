Fantasy Basketball
Jaylin Williams News: Season-high three rejections

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 7:30am

Williams closed with 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and three blocks across 26 minutes off the bench during Monday's 125-96 victory over the Bucks.

The three blocks were a season high for Williams, who didn't make his season debut until just before Christmas due to hamstring issues. The third-year center has seen his workload creep upward in recent weeks, and over the last 11 games (five starts) he's averaging 7.9 points, 6.7 boards, 2.8 assists, 1.4 threes, 0.9 blocks and 0.7 steals in 21.0 minutes a contest.

Jaylin Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
