Jaylin Williams headshot

Jaylin Williams News: Sliding to bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Williams won't start against Denver on Friday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

With Chet Holmgren (back) and Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) back in the lineup, Williams will retreat to the bench. Over nine appearances with the second unit this month, the big man has averaged 7.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 18.9 minutes per contest.

Jaylin Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylin Williams
