Jaylin Williams News: Sliding to bench Friday
Williams won't start against Denver on Friday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
With Chet Holmgren (back) and Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) back in the lineup, Williams will retreat to the bench. Over nine appearances with the second unit this month, the big man has averaged 7.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 18.9 minutes per contest.
