Jaylin Williams News: Starting against Warriors
Williams will start against the Warriors on Saturday, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
This is an expected move with both Chet Holmgren (illness) and Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) sidelined. Williams is a strong streaming option for this slate with his per-minute upside.
