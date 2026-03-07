Jaylin Williams headshot

Jaylin Williams News: Starting against Warriors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Williams will start against the Warriors on Saturday, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

This is an expected move with both Chet Holmgren (illness) and Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) sidelined. Williams is a strong streaming option for this slate with his per-minute upside.

Jaylin Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylin Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylin Williams See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
32 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 9
Author Image
Dan Bruno
57 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
Author Image
Joe Mayo
59 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
61 days ago