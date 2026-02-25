Jaylin Williams News: Starting Wednesday
Williams is in the Thunder's starting lineup against the Pistons on Wednesday, Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman reports.
With Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) sidelined, Williams will enter the Thunder's starting five alongside Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Luguentz Dort. It'll be Williams' ninth start of the season, with his last taking place in a 116-106 loss to the Spurs on Feb. 4, when he recorded 24 points ,12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 40 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylin Williams See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 322 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 947 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 749 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 551 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 3156 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylin Williams See More