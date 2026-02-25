Jaylin Williams headshot

Jaylin Williams News: Starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Williams is in the Thunder's starting lineup against the Pistons on Wednesday, Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman reports.

With Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) sidelined, Williams will enter the Thunder's starting five alongside Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Luguentz Dort. It'll be Williams' ninth start of the season, with his last taking place in a 116-106 loss to the Spurs on Feb. 4, when he recorded 24 points ,12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 40 minutes.

Jaylin Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylin Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylin Williams See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
22 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 9
Author Image
Dan Bruno
47 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
Author Image
Joe Mayo
49 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
51 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 31
Author Image
Joe Mayo
56 days ago