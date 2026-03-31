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Jaylin Williams News: Strong defensive effort in OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 7:38am

Williams provided three points (1-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 13 rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 32 minutes off the bench during Monday's 114-110 overtime victory over Detroit.

All 13 boards came at the defensive end of the court, while the three rejections were his best performance at the rim since Feb. 11. Williams has pulled down double-digit rebounds in five of the last 14 games (two starts), averaging 9.4 points, 7.4 boards, 2.4 threes, 2.2 assists and 1.0 combined steals and blocks in 21.6 minutes over that stretch.

Jaylin Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
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