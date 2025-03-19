Jaylin Williams News: Triple-doubles in spot start

Williams closed with 19 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds, 11 assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 133-100 victory over Philadelphia.

Williams recorded his second triple-double of the season, playing a sizeable role as the Thunder opted to rest a number of their stars. While this was undoubtedly the best performance of Williams' career, it is not something that is likely to repeat any time soon. Prior to Wednesday, he had scored a total of 15 points in four games, nine of which came in a win over the Nuggets.