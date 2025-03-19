Jaylin Williams News: Will start against Philadelphia

Williams will be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Williams will make his seventh start of the season for the Thunder, who are dealing with injuries and resting star players. In his six previous starts, the Arkansas product averaged 9.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game, shooting 43.8 percent from the floor and 39.3 percent from beyond the arc.