Jaylon Tyson headshot

Jaylon Tyson Injury: Downgraded to doubtful

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 10:32am

Tyson (toe) has been downgraded to doubtful ahead of Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

Tyson was upgraded to questionable Tuesday, but the recent downgrade suggests he will be sidelined for a 10th straight game Wednesday. When Tyson is healthy, he'll likely be relegated to a reserve role unless multiple starters are sidelined, and it's uncertain if he'll get the green light before the end of the regular season.

Jaylon Tyson
Cleveland Cavaliers
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