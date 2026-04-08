Jaylon Tyson headshot

Jaylon Tyson Injury: Not playing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Tyson (toe) is out for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

Tyson was listed as questionable, then downgraded to doubtful, and now he'll be out altogether. This is his 10th straight absence, and it's unclear if he'll be able to return to action before the end of the regular season. His next chance to suit up will come against Atlanta in a rematch Friday.

Jaylon Tyson
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylon Tyson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylon Tyson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, April 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago