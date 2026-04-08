Jaylon Tyson Injury: Not playing Wednesday

Tyson (toe) is out for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

Tyson was listed as questionable, then downgraded to doubtful, and now he'll be out altogether. This is his 10th straight absence, and it's unclear if he'll be able to return to action before the end of the regular season. His next chance to suit up will come against Atlanta in a rematch Friday.