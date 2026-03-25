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Jaylon Tyson Injury: Out again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Tyson (toe) is out for Wednesday's game against Miami.

Tyson will be sidelined for a third straight contest and remains without a target date to return. In the meantime, guys like Keon Ellis and Nae'Qwon Tomlin are likely to be more involved for Cleveland.

Jaylon Tyson
Cleveland Cavaliers
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