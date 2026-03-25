Jaylon Tyson Injury: Out again Wednesday
Tyson (toe) is out for Wednesday's game against Miami.
Tyson will be sidelined for a third straight contest and remains without a target date to return. In the meantime, guys like Keon Ellis and Nae'Qwon Tomlin are likely to be more involved for Cleveland.
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