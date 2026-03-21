Jaylon Tyson Injury: Out for Saturday
Tyson (toe) is out for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Spencer Davies of ClutchPoints.com reports.
No surprise here, as Tyson was previously listed as doubtful. Nae'Qwon Tomlin and Keon Ellis could see a bump in minutes with this news.
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