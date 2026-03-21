Jaylon Tyson headshot

Jaylon Tyson Injury: Out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Tyson (toe) is out for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Spencer Davies of ClutchPoints.com reports.

No surprise here, as Tyson was previously listed as doubtful. Nae'Qwon Tomlin and Keon Ellis could see a bump in minutes with this news.

Jaylon Tyson
Cleveland Cavaliers
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