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Jaylon Tyson Injury: Probable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Tyson (ankle) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Danny Cunningham of Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan Cleveland reports.

Tyson is expected to keep his absence with an ankle injury to a one-game minimum. Whether or not he's able to draw a start Tuesday is likely contingent upon the status of Sam Merrill, who's questionable to play with a hamstring problem.

Jaylon Tyson
Cleveland Cavaliers
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