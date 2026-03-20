Jaylon Tyson headshot

Jaylon Tyson Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 3:05pm

Tyson (toe) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pelicans.

Tyson is in jeopardy of missing Saturday's contest after picking up a left great toe sprain in Thursday's win over Chicago. If the second-year forward is ultimately ruled out, Keon Ellis and Nae'Qwan Tomlin would be candidates to see a bump in minutes.

Jaylon Tyson
Cleveland Cavaliers
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