Jaylon Tyson Injury: Questionable for Saturday
Tyson (toe) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pelicans.
Tyson is in jeopardy of missing Saturday's contest after picking up a left great toe sprain in Thursday's win over Chicago. If the second-year forward is ultimately ruled out, Keon Ellis and Nae'Qwan Tomlin would be candidates to see a bump in minutes.
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