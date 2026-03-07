Jaylon Tyson Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Tyson is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Celtics due to a neck strain.
The neck injury is a new concern for Tyson, who is in jeopardy of missing his first game since Nov. 19. If the second-year forward is cleared to suit up, he would likely remain in the starting five due to Jarrett Allen (knee) being sidelined. Tyson has averaged 15.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals over 34.0 minutes per game in his last four outings (all starts).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylon Tyson See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 34 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 2510 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster23 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1124 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 926 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylon Tyson See More