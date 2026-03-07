Jaylon Tyson Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Tyson is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Celtics due to a neck strain.

The neck injury is a new concern for Tyson, who is in jeopardy of missing his first game since Nov. 19. If the second-year forward is cleared to suit up, he would likely remain in the starting five due to Jarrett Allen (knee) being sidelined. Tyson has averaged 15.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals over 34.0 minutes per game in his last four outings (all starts).