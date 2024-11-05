Jaylon Tyson Injury: Questionable to play Wednesday
Tyson (hip) is questionable to play Wednesday against the Pelicans.
Tyson has been dealing with a left hip sprain, and while the questionable tag leaves the door open for a potential return, it's worth noting Tyson hasn't played since Oct. 30. The rookie has been limited to just four appearances off the bench this season, so he shouldn't have a lot of upside in fantasy even if healthy.
