Jaylon Tyson Injury: Questionable to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Tyson (hip) is questionable to play Wednesday against the Pelicans.

Tyson has been dealing with a left hip sprain, and while the questionable tag leaves the door open for a potential return, it's worth noting Tyson hasn't played since Oct. 30. The rookie has been limited to just four appearances off the bench this season, so he shouldn't have a lot of upside in fantasy even if healthy.

