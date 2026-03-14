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Jaylon Tyson Injury: Questionable vs. Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Tyson is questionable for Sunday's game against the Mavericks due to left ankle soreness.

Tyson hasn't missed a game since Nov. 19, but now he's in danger of not playing Sunday due to an ankle problem. His absence shouldn't have a big impact in most fantasy formats, though. He's averaging just 10.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in 12 appearances (four starts) since the All-Star break.

Jaylon Tyson
Cleveland Cavaliers
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