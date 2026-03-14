Jaylon Tyson Injury: Questionable vs. Dallas
Tyson is questionable for Sunday's game against the Mavericks due to left ankle soreness.
Tyson hasn't missed a game since Nov. 19, but now he's in danger of not playing Sunday due to an ankle problem. His absence shouldn't have a big impact in most fantasy formats, though. He's averaging just 10.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in 12 appearances (four starts) since the All-Star break.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylon Tyson See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week5 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 311 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 2517 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster30 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1131 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylon Tyson See More