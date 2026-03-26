Jaylon Tyson Injury: Ruled out for Friday
Tyson is out for Friday's game against the Heat with a left toe bone bruise.
Friday will mark a fourth consecutive absence for Tyson, whose next chance to play comes Monday against the Jazz in Utah. Sam Merrill should be more involved versus Miami and is worth streaming consideration in most fantasy leagues.
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