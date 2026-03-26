Jaylon Tyson headshot

Jaylon Tyson Injury: Ruled out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Tyson is out for Friday's game against the Heat with a left toe bone bruise.

Friday will mark a fourth consecutive absence for Tyson, whose next chance to play comes Monday against the Jazz in Utah. Sam Merrill should be more involved versus Miami and is worth streaming consideration in most fantasy leagues.

Jaylon Tyson
Cleveland Cavaliers
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