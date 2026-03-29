Jaylon Tyson Injury: Unavailable for road trip
Tyson (toe) won't play in the Cavaliers' upcoming three-game road trip, according to Law Murray of The Athletic.
The Cavaliers have an upcoming three-game road trip, commencing Monday versus Utah and ending Thursday in Golden State. However, Tyson's left-toe bruise will keep him on the shelf for at least three more contests. With Dean Wade (ankle) also unavailable for the trip out west, Max Strus, Sam Merrill and Keon Ellis are in line for more work.
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