Jaylon Tyson Injury: Unlikely to play Saturday
Tyson (toe) has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful for Saturday's game against the Pelicans.
Tyson is nursing a left big toe sprain, and it appears the issue will prevent him from playing in Saturday's contest after his injury status was downgraded. His absence would result in more minutes being available for Nae'Qwan Tomlin and Keon Ellis.
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