Jaylon Tyson Injury: Upgraded to probable
Tyson (toe) has been upgraded to probable for Friday's game against the Hawks.
Tyson is trending toward ending a 10-game absence Friday. With the Cavaliers resting multiple players, Tyson should have a clear path to 20-plus minutes if he gets the green light, though it's safe to assume he'll have some restrictions after a lengthy layoff.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylon Tyson See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 82 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 64 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, April 64 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 28 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 3011 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylon Tyson See More