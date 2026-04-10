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Jaylon Tyson Injury: Upgraded to probable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Tyson (toe) has been upgraded to probable for Friday's game against the Hawks.

Tyson is trending toward ending a 10-game absence Friday. With the Cavaliers resting multiple players, Tyson should have a clear path to 20-plus minutes if he gets the green light, though it's safe to assume he'll have some restrictions after a lengthy layoff.

Jaylon Tyson
Cleveland Cavaliers
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