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Jaylon Tyson Injury: Won't play against Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2026 at 11:58am

Tyson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Ethan Sands of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Tyson popped up on Saturday's injury report due to left ankle soreness. The injury is severe enough for him to miss Sunday's game, and his next opportunity to play is Tuesday against the Bucks. Tyson has averaged 21.0 minutes per game off the bench over his last four outings, and that playing time will be absorbed by the returning Max Strus, as well as Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder.

Jaylon Tyson
Cleveland Cavaliers
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