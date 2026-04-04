Jaylon Tyson headshot

Jaylon Tyson Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Tyson (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Sunday will mark Tyson's eighth straight game on the inactive list. With no positive updates on his progress, we wouldn't expect him to play Monday in Memphis.

Jaylon Tyson
Cleveland Cavaliers
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