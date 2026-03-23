Jaylon Tyson Injury: Won't play Tuesday
Tyson (toe) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Magic.
Tyson will miss a second consecutive contest with what the team is now calling a left great toe bone bruise. His next opportunity to play will come Wednesday against Miami. With the second-year forward out, Keon Ellis and Nae'Qwan Tomlin are candidates for increased minutes.
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