Jaylon Tyson News: Available, starting versus Atlanta
Tyson (toe) is available for Friday's game against Atlanta.
Tyson missed the last 10 games because of a toe injury. However, not only is he available Friday versus the Hawks, he will re-enter the starting lineup. In 40 starts this season, Tyson has averaged 14.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.8 steals across 29.3 minutes of work.
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