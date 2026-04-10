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Jaylon Tyson News: Available, starting versus Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 4:25pm

Tyson (toe) is available for Friday's game against Atlanta.

Tyson missed the last 10 games because of a toe injury. However, not only is he available Friday versus the Hawks, he will re-enter the starting lineup. In 40 starts this season, Tyson has averaged 14.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.8 steals across 29.3 minutes of work.

Jaylon Tyson
Cleveland Cavaliers
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