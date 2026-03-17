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Jaylon Tyson News: Available Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Tyson (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Danny Cunningham of Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan Cleveland reports.

As expected, Tyson will shed his probable tag and suit up Tuesday after missing Sunday's loss to Dallas due to left ankle soreness. The second-year forward has come off the bench in each of his last four appearances, averaging 7.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 21.0 minutes per contest over that stretch.

Jaylon Tyson
Cleveland Cavaliers
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