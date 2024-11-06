Fantasy Basketball
Jaylon Tyson headshot

Jaylon Tyson News: Available Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Tyson (hip) has been cleared for Wednesday's game versus New Orleans, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.

Tyson and Caris LeVert (knee) will both be available Wednesday, leaving Dean Wade (illness) and Max Strus (hip) as the only absences on Cleveland's roster. Tyson will return from a three-game absence, although he has compiled just 21 minutes of action in four appearances.

Jaylon Tyson
Cleveland Cavaliers
