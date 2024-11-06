Jaylon Tyson News: Available Wednesday

Tyson (hip) has been cleared for Wednesday's game versus New Orleans, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.

Tyson and Caris LeVert (knee) will both be available Wednesday, leaving Dean Wade (illness) and Max Strus (hip) as the only absences on Cleveland's roster. Tyson will return from a three-game absence, although he has compiled just 21 minutes of action in four appearances.