Jaylon Tyson headshot

Jaylon Tyson News: Back to bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Head coach Kenny Atkinson told reporters that Tyson will not start Sunday against the Raptors, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

The rookie first-round pick made the first start of his NBA career Wednesday against the Pelicans, and he finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 37 minutes. He'll retreat to a reserve role Sunday, but his strong performance Wednesday may have earned Tyson a larger role in the Cavaliers' rotation moving forward.

