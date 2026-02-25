Jaylon Tyson News: Bounces back in win
Tyson finished Tuesday's 109-94 win over the Knicks with 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 27 minutes.
Tyson averaged 19.1 minutes per contest with 7.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 three-pointers in his previous four outings, so Tuesday's line was a step in the right direction. Tyson does have upside if the minutes are there, making him a player to monitor closely in case he can string a few good games together.
