Jaylon Tyson News: Cleared to play Sunday
Tyson (neck) is available for Sunday's game against the Celtics, Danny Cunningham of Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan Cleveland reports.
Tyson popped up on Saturday's injury report due to a neck strain, but the second-year pro has been given the green light to play Sunday after going through pregame warmups. He has started in each of the Cavaliers' last four games, and over that span he has averaged 15.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 3.3 threes and 1.0 steals over 34.0 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylon Tyson See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 35 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 2511 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster24 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1125 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 927 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylon Tyson See More