Jaylon Tyson News: Cleared to play Sunday

Tyson (neck) is available for Sunday's game against the Celtics, Danny Cunningham of Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan Cleveland reports.

Tyson popped up on Saturday's injury report due to a neck strain, but the second-year pro has been given the green light to play Sunday after going through pregame warmups. He has started in each of the Cavaliers' last four games, and over that span he has averaged 15.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 3.3 threes and 1.0 steals over 34.0 minutes per contest.